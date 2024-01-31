Dominion Energy receives final federal approvals for Coastal Virginia offshore wind

Dominion Energy has received the last two major federal approvals needed to begin construction of its 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW), keeping the largest offshore wind farm in the US on schedule to generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660 000 homes once fully constructed in late 2026.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) provided its final approval of CVOW's construction and operations plan (COP), which authorises construction offshore. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued its permit to allow for permitted impacts to US waters, including the route of the electric transmission line that will connect the clean, renewable energy generated offshore to the electric grid on-shore.

“Virginia is leading the way for offshore wind as we near the start of offshore construction for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind,” said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's Chair, President, and CEO. “These regulatory approvals keep CVOW on time and on budget as we focus on our mission of providing customers with reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy.”

Offshore wind's economic development and jobs benefits are transformative for?Hampton Roads?and the Commonwealth. More than 750 Virginia-based workers – nearly 530 in the?Hampton Roads?region – have been engaged on the CVOW project or with other businesses supporting CVOW. This work includes redevelopment activities at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, construction of the offshore wind Monitoring and Coordination Center, maritime provisioning, ship upkeep, heavy lift and rigging, cyber security, food service, and hospitality. More than 1000 local jobs will be needed to support ongoing operations and maintenance of this facility after the project begins commercial operation.

“In an important step forward, we are thrilled to see the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project receive two major approvals that will place the nation's largest offshore wind farm right off the coast of Virginia,” said Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Bobby Scott in a joint statement. “The progress on this project to date speaks volumes about the level of co-operation between the Biden administration, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Dominion Energy, and their commitment to the future of green energy in the Commonwealth. We look forward to continuing to work together to see this project through to the finish line.”

CVOW will consist of 176 turbines and three offshore substations in a nearly 113 000-acre lease area off the coast of Virginia Beach. Some onshore construction activities began in November 2023 following BOEM's favourable Record of Decision and will quickly ramp up with these last approvals. In addition, initial offshore construction activities related to the export cable and the monopile foundation installation is expected to begin in 2Q24.

