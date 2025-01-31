Energiequelle GmbH receives permits for two German wind farms

Energiequelle GmbH has received permits for two winds farms in Germany, meaning a total of eight turbines with a total capacity of 38.4 MW will now be put out to tender.

The permits for the two wind farms were granted in December 2024. In Lüben, in Lower Saxony, and Minden, in North Rhine-Westphalia, preparations have begun for the tendering and construction of eight turbines. The wind farms’ 38.4 MW capacity will contribute to a sustainable energy supply in the regions in future.

Repowering in Minden

In Minden, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Energiequelle plans to dismantle two Enercon and three NEG Micon turbines as part of a repowering project. Three Nordex N149 turbines with a total height of 200 m will then be installed. The new wind turbines each have an output of 5.7 MW and will increase the efficiency of the wind farm by more than 500% compared to the old farm.

Jan Schrobsdorff, Project Manager at Energiequelle, reflected: “After a lengthy development planning process and high bureaucratic hurdles, we were eagerly awaiting the approval. This is an important milestone in the project.”

Lüben wind farm

The BImSchG approval for the Lüben wind farm (municipality of Wittingen, Lower Saxony) was submitted in March 2024. Five Enercon E-138 turbines with a hub height of 160 m and an output of 4.26 MW each are to be erected here. Lüben is Energiequelle's second wind farm in the municipality of Wittingen within a year.

Tina Hermerding, Project Manager in Wittingen, commented: “Regional planning took more than 10 years and demanded a lot of patience. The entire team is therefore happy about the permit.”

All necessary steps and registrations for both parks are to be completed by February 2025 in order to participate in the next tender. Construction work is also scheduled to begin in 2025, with commissioning planned for 2026.

In total, Energiequelle has received approvals for 15 projects with a nominal capacity of 290 MW (wind) and 74 MWp (PV) in 2024.

