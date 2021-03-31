Invenergy to use GE Renewable Energy's wind turbines for project in Oklahoma

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected to provide onshore wind turbines for the 1485 MW North Central Wind Energy Facilities in Oklahoma, US. Through this agreement, GE Renewable Energy will deliver 492 2.X-127s and 39 2.X-116 turbines with varying nameplates and hub heights.

The North Central Wind Energy Facilities is a group of three wind farms in north central Oklahoma being developed by Invenergy, a leading privately held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The three wind farms are the 999 MW Traverse Wind Energy Center, the 287 MW Maverick Wind Energy Center and the 199 MWSundance Wind Energy Center. Maverick and Sundance will be completed in 2021 and Traverse in 2022; all three projects will be owned by American Electric Power (AEP) upon completion.

North Central Wind is the second 1 GW + onshore project in the western hemisphere that GE Renewable Energy will build out continuously in 2021, reinforcing both the demand for clean, renewable wind energy and the company’s strong position in the market.

GE Renewable Energy was recognised by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) as one of the top manufacturers of wind turbines in the US in 2020, for the third year in a row. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide, ACPA reported that the company’s technology was deployed in 53% of new capacity additions, as well as in 31% of new projects under construction or in advanced development that have selected an OEM.

GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS) invested in the Traverse Wind Emergy Center project during the construction phase and provided creative structuring to enable financing of this build transfer opportunity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.