Vestas secures order for Irish wind farm

Vestas has secured a 30 MW order on the Lenalea Wind Farm in Ireland being developed by SSE Renewables and Coillte Renewable Energy.

Vestas will supply and install seven V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode at the project, which is located in County Donegal, Ireland. The turbines will be serviced through a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, utilising Vestas’ existing service base in the region. The V117-4.3 MW turbines will rise to a hub height of 76.5 m and will be first delivered from 2Q23. Full park commissioning is expected in late 2023.

The Lenalea Wind Farm further highlights Vestas’ recent success from the Irish RESS1 auction held in 2020, from which to date, Vestas has secured 180 MW in orders.

Gary Crowley, Sales Director, Ireland, at Vestas Northern & Central Europe, noted of the order: “Ireland today has the highest share of electricity demand in the world met by onshore wind and we are pleased to be part of the continued progress of the wind industry in Ireland with the development of the Lenalea Wind Farm project. Vestas is proud to be working with our long-term partners, SSE Renewables, and their joint venture partner, Coillte Renewable Energy. Lenalea is yet another example of Vestas’ strong technology fit for the Irish market and builds on our recent successes from Ireland’s RESS1 auction”.

Maria Ryan, Director of Development, Ireland, at SSE Renewables said: “We have an excellent track record of project delivery with Vestas so we are delighted to be working with them once again as we progress Lenalea Wind Farm into the construction phase. The delivery of Lenalea will play a key role in advancing our strategic objective at SSE Renewables to drive the transition to a zero-carbon future and will play an important part in the green recovery and meeting Ireland’s climate action goals. As we prepare to start construction, we look forward to working with our development partners Coillte Renewable Energy and the communities in County Donegal to realise the positive social and economic benefit that Lenalea Wind Farm will deliver, both during construction and throughout its operational lifetime”.

Peter Lynch Managing Director, at Coillte Renewable Energy added: “We are delighted to be involved in the co-development of Lenalea Wind Farm. Its success in securing capacity in the first RESS auction in 2020 was a major achievement and ensures both a guaranteed route to market for the green electricity that will be generated as well as providing a substantial community benefit fund to promote energy efficiency, climate action initiatives and a wide range of other community projects in the area”.

SSE Renewables is leading on construction of the project and will operate Lenalea Wind Farm throughout its lifetime. Once operational Lenalea Wind Farm will generate enough electricity to power almost 20 000 Irish homes with green energy and offset over 31 000 tpy of harmful carbon emissions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.