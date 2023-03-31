Vestas secures 162 MW order with Genneia in Argentina

Vestas has secured a 162 MW order for the La Elbita project in the province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.

The project will feature 36 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 25-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“We are delighted to work again together with Genneia to start this project and contribute to accelerating the decarbonisation of the country’s energy matrix. In the same way, we are proud to know that foreign capital is willing to invest in the development of wind farms in Argentina and that they trust the experience of Vestas and Genneia to promote the local energy transition,” said the Sales Vice President of Vestas LATAM Southern Cone, Andrés Gismondi.

“We are very proud to work with Vestas in this challenging project, La Elbita, because both companies offer sustainable and efficient energy solutions aligned with our commitment to a decarbonised economy and to the climate change fight,” stated Gustavo Castagnino, Corporate Affairs and ESG Director at Genneia.

Turbine delivery is planned for 3Q23, whilst commissioning is expected for 2Q24.

Vestas pioneered Argentina’s wind energy market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine in Comodoro Rivadavia in 1994.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.