RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management join forces for Nordseecluster and Thor offshore wind projects

RWE has signed an agreement with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) as its new partner for the Nordseecluster and Thor offshore wind projects currently under construction. NBIM will acquire a 49% stake in both projects. RWE remains in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of these offshore wind farms. The agreed purchase price is approximately €1.4 billion as of closing. Closing of this transaction is subject to customary approvals and expected by beginning of 3Q25.

The Nordseecluster, located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist, is being built in two phases: For the first phase, Nordseecluster A with 660 MW, full commissioning is planned for 2027. For the second phase, Nordseecluster B with 900 MW, full commissioning is scheduled for 2029. In total, Nordseecluster will be generating enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million German households.

The Thor wind farm is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date and is located approximately 22 km off the west coast of Jutland. Full commissioning is planned for 2027. With a total capacity of 1080 MW, it will be able to produce enough electricity to supply more than 1 million Danish households.

The projects will have long-term contracted revenues that provide stable cash flows and reduce risk to the projects.

