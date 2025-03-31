Vestas wins offshore order in Taiwan

Vestas has secured a 495 MW order from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partnerts (CIP) for the Fengmiao I offshore wind project, located off the coast of Taichung, Taiwan.

The order includes 33 V236-15.0 MW turbines as well as a long-term comprehensive service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets. This order marks Vestas’ first firm order for its industry-leading V236-15.0 MW turbine in Taiwan.

Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific, commented: “This project marks the start of construction for Taiwan’s first Round 3 offshore wind project and reinforces our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions, supporting Taiwan’s ambitious renewable energy goals. By leveraging our technology and operational expertise, we aim to contribute significantly to the region’s sustainable energy infrastructure and drive the growth of offshore wind energy in Asia Pacific.”

Mark Wainwright, Fengmiao I Project CEO, “We are proud to collaborate with Vestas for the third time in Taiwan. We are confident that, together, we will deliver the Fengmiao I project on schedule, safely, and to the highest standards. We look forward to playing a key role in supporting Taiwan’s energy transition and long-term renewable energy goals.”

The construction of the Fengmiao I offshore wind farm is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027, contributing significantly to Taiwan’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, is built on proven technology and received its type certification in 2023, ensuring safety and quality. Since its launch, Vestas has secured more than 7 GW of firm orders globally, providing the turbine variant’s competitiveness across offshore markets.

