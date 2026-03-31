Ocean Winds commences geophysical surveys for High Sea Wind project

Ocean Winds has commenced a geophysical survey campaign off the Gippsland coast, representing another technical milestone for the proposed High Sea Wind offshore wind project. As part of the permitting process, the four month programme will collect essential seabed and subsurface data to inform turbine placement, cable routing, and overall project design.

Delivered in partnership with EGS Australia, a multi-disciplinary hydrographic and geophysical survey services provider, the campaign will deploy both nearshore and offshore vessels equipped with advanced sonar based systems. These non invasive technologies will characterise seabed conditions, providing high quality data to support engineering design, environmental assessment, and future investigations.

Environmental protection remains a core commitment to the High Sea Wind project. All survey methods are low impact, with qualified marine mammal observers present on board throughout operations to ensure the protection of marine life.

“Comprehensive geophysical data is fundamental to designing an offshore wind project that is safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible. These surveys mark an important milestone for High Sea Wind as we continue to build a strong technical foundation.” said Pelayo Rodriguez Alonzo, Head of Business Development for Japan and Asia Pacific at Ocean Winds.

The data collected during this campaign will be integrated with future environmental and technical investigations, supporting the project’s progression through the regulatory assessment process. Subject to approvals, High Sea Wind aims to deliver up to 1.3 GW of clean energy capacity, contributing to Australia’s emerging offshore wind industry and the nation’s energy transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!