EDF Renewables Ireland and Simply Blue Group sign partnership deal on Western Star and Emerald floating offshore wind projects

EDF Renewables Ireland has entered into a partnership to develop the Western Star and Emerald floating wind projects with Simply Blue Group. The partnership is subject to a merger clearance expected in the coming months. The 50:50 joint venture partners will now seek to progress the two projects to meet Irish Government targets to have 2 GW of floating wind in development by 2030.

The Western Star floating wind project will be located at least 35 km off the west coast of Clare in waters over 100 m deep and have a total capacity of up to 1.35 GW, while the Emerald floating wind project, to be located off the south coast of Cork, will have a total capacity of up to 1.3 GW. The two projects would together generate enough low-carbon electricity to power approximately 2 million Irish homes.

The partnership underlines the confidence of EDF Renewables and Simply Blue Group in the Irish market, underpinned by the Irish Government’s commitment to generate 7 GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030. Both parties see great potential in the scale of opportunity for floating offshore wind in Ireland off the south and west coasts.

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to sign the partnership on these two exciting floating offshore wind projects. Emerald and Western Star will complement our flagship, fixed-bottom foundation, Codling Wind Park development off the east coast of Ireland, diversifying our offshore portfolio in Ireland and strengthening our position as a key player in the Irish and UK offshore markets.”

“These projects further strengthen EDF Renewables’ position as a leading global player in the emerging floating wind industry, joining a portfolio that includes our Gwynt Glas project in the Celtic Sea and Provence Grand Large off the south coast of France.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Simply Blue Group to deliver on the two projects’ great potential to make a significant contribution to the Irish Government’s renewable energy goals.”

Sam Roch Perks, CEO of Simply Blue Group, added: “Simply Blue are delighted to partner with EDF Renewables to deliver these strategic assets and to deliver Ireland’s first floating offshore wind farms. As an international renewable energy company, EDF Renewables are major players in the energy transition worldwide, ensuring alignment with Simply Blue’s culture and commitment to making a positive impact on climate, biodiversity and coastal communities. Simply Blue’s expertise in floating offshore wind, with over 10 GW of floating projects in development globally, has been brought to bear on the selection of the two sites, following extensive stakeholder engagement and initial environmental assessments.”

Ryanne Burges, Director of Offshore and Ireland at EDF Renewables, commented: “Western Star and Emerald add to EDF Renewables UK and Ireland’s growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. This includes the operational Blyth and Teesside offshore wind farms in England, Neart na Gaoithe which is currently under construction off the coast of Scotland, and Codling Wind Park which was recently successful in Ireland’s first ever offshore wind energy auction.”

Val Cummins, Project Managing Director for Emerald and Western Star, concluded: “the partnership is ideally placed to deliver for Phase 3 of offshore wind in Ireland. This is key to kick-starting floating offshore wind, which will have a transformational positive impact on Ireland’s maritime and energy landscape, including the coastal communities in Cork and Clare.”

