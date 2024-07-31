Vestas awarded 49 MW project in Germany

Vestas has received a 49 MW order from WindBauer GmbH for the wind energy project Bartow Pfalz in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. Vestas will deliver six V162-7.2 MW and one V150-6.0 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term full scope service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to have been selected to supply our EnVentus turbines for the Bartow Pfalz project, to continue the collaboration with WindBauer, and to support with accelerating the energy transition in Germany,” said Sulai Fahimi, Vice President Sales Central for Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “I would like to thank WindBauer for choosing Vestas as a supplier and entrusting us additionally with a long-term service agreement, which will optimise energy production and support business case certainty.”

“The Bartow Pfalz project marks an important milestone for the region but also for us as a company. We continue to value Vestas’ innovative technology and expertise, which will help us achieve our renewable energy goals while ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply,” added Martin Niedzwetzki, WindBauer GmbH.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q26 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 3Q26.

