EDP signs asset rotation deal for wind portfolio in Greece

EDP, S.A., through its 71.3% owned subsidiary, EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR), signed a sale and purchase agreement with Principia, a company jointly owned by Enel SpA and funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, to sell a 100% equity stake of a 150 MW wind portfolio in Greece for an estimated enterprise value of €0.2 billion.

The transaction scope comprises four operating wind farms, with an average asset life of around 1.5 years. These projects benefit from 20-year contracts for difference.

The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, regulatory, and other usual conditions for a transaction of this nature, with closing expected to occur during 2025.

With this transaction, EDPR has already secured around €0.7 billion of the approximately €2 billion asset rotation proceeds target for 2025.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

