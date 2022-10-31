Enel Green Power commissions 29 MW wind farm in Italy

Enel Green Power’s commitment to the energy transition and the growth of the renewables in Italy continues. The company has commissioned the Castelmauro wind farm in Molise, Italy. The plant is located between the municipalities of Castelmauro and Roccavivara, in the province of Campobasso, and consists of seven wind turbines of 4.2 MW each, for a total capacity of 29.4 MW. The new wind farm will produce approximately 70 GWh/y from renewable sources, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 30 000 tpy of CO 2 and the use of 15 million m3 of gas, therefore contributing to reduce Italy’s energy dependence on foreign sources through locally-produced renewable energy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power, the Mayor of Castelmauro Flavio Boccardo, the Molise Region’s Councillor for Energy Policies, Transport, and Mobility Quintino Vincenzo Pallante, Parliamentary Deputy Elisabetta Christiana Lancellotta, Senator Costanzo Della Porta, and representatives of the municipalities of Roccavivara and Trivento.

“With the entry into operation of the Castelmauro wind farm, we are making a concrete contribution to the achievement of Italy’s decarbonisation objectives, also thanks to the collaboration with local institutions and the territory,” said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power. “This, and the other new renewable plants we intend to build in Italy, will help accelerate the energy transition and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, to the benefit of the environment, people, and the economy.”

“In this historical period in which energy has become a central topic of the news with impacts on the lives of citizens, we are particularly proud to have this new plant from renewable sources in our area, and therefore complete sustainable,” said the Mayor of Castelmauro, Flavio Boccardo. “The dialogue with Enel Green Power has led to an active involvement of the territory in the realisation of this project.”

“I am very happy with this invitation from Enel Green Power and the presence of its CEO here in Molise,” said the Councillor for Energy Policies, Transport, and Mobility of the Molise Region, Quintino Vincenzo Pallante. “The switching on of this plant in Castelmauro represents an important step forward in an area that can offer a lot to the development of renewable energy, above all at a time when the strategic importance of green energy is more evident than ever. The region offers its availability and continues to commit itself to proceed along this line and offers the country its contribution to achieving independence from fossil fuels.”

Local companies were involved in the construction of the new plant, in particular for civil works, services, and maintenance.

