Kongsberg Maritime delivers 1000th ship design

Kongsberg Maritime has delivered its 1000th ship design – the IWS Seawalker, a state-of-the art wind farm service operation vessel (CSOV), and one of six ‘Sky-walker Class’ UT5519 DE for IWS Fleet.

In a naming ceremony in the port of Hanstholm, Denmark, the IWS Seawalker, becomes the third Skywalker Class vessel to be delivered, and is due to be deployed in the North Sea in the coming weeks.

Kongsberg Maritime’s design team has been delivering innovative vessel designs and integrated solutions for more than 50 years, and today the company continues to offer pioneering vessels across a range of global markets.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, remarked: “During 2024, we have been celebrating 50 years of pioneering ship designs, so we are especially proud to also unveil our 1000th ship, the IWS Seawalker. This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation and is the latest example of how our ship design specialists have worked with many customers over five decades, to deliver some of the most advanced, efficient, and capable ships sailing today.

“IWS Fleet’s investment in the Skywalker Class vessels demonstrates a firm focus on using future-oriented technology in an exciting and growing market. As the Captain and crew of the IWS Seawalker prepare to start serving the rapidly growing offshore wind farms in the North Sea, we wish them well in all their future voyages.”

Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, Managing Director, IWS Fleet, added: “As well as being a big day for everyone at IWS, as we welcome the third of our six Skywalker Class vessels to our operational fleet, we know this is also a very special moment for Kongsberg Maritime. Together, we celebrate the delivery of their 1000th vessel design, and we’re honoured to be part of such a significant milestone. Just like the very first UT vessels of the 1970s, this latest advanced CSOV design is a pioneer of its day, setting high standards for safe, efficient, and innovative opera-tions in the global offshore energy industry.

“Together, we're shaping the future of offshore wind energy through technology, innovation and partnership, and I congratulate the Kongsberg Maritime team on this fantastic achievement.”

The Kongsberg Maritime ship design team is based in Hjørungavåg and Aalesund on the west coast of Norway and is supported by a Kongsberg-owned Croatian company, Navis Consult, which provides a range of engineering services in support of the company’s products and ship design projects.

