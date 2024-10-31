Purus strikes deal for new C/SOV

Purus, a provider of maritime services for the offshore wind industry, has announced the signing of a multi-year service contract with Vestas. The contract will utilise Purus’s newbuild C/SOV, Purus Chinook, which is currently under construction in Vard’s shipyard in Norway.

The contract with Vestas will commence immediately after the vessel’s launch in 2025.

The cutting-edge vessel design ensures it will meet the highest industry standards for offshore service, safety and latest hybrid battery technology to lower emissions and reduce engine hours. The Purus Chinook has the capacity to house up to 120 people at industry leading comfort-class and sea-keeping standards, and also offers an all-electric gangway, 18 m helideck, 5+ t 3D motion compensated crane and next-generation Chartwell 12 passenger daughter craft.

Purus Chinook will be the first Vard 419 delivered to Purus’ operated fleet, with her sister vessel, Purus Coriolis, expected for delivery in 2026. Both vessels underscore Purus’ commitment to decarbonising the maritime sector by incorporating future sustainability options, such as the potential for dual fuel methanol-ready propulsion to further lower emissions, which is being targeted for possible implementation from 2027.

