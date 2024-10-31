Seaway7 awarded UK offshore wind contract

Seaway7 has announced the award of a substantial contract by Ørsted for the transport and installation of the inter-array cables of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project located in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Seaway7’s scope of work covers the transportation and installation (T&I) of 192 66kV inter-array cables, measuring approximately 500 km in length, with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2026.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway7, said: “With this award we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Ørsted. The Hornsea 3 project represents our seventh offshore wind project together, including the inter-array cables on the two previous phases of the Hornsea Wind Zone, Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2. The award adds to our backlog and leading position in the UK, Europe’s largest offshore wind market.”

