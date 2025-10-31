FLOWRA and ClassNK to collaborate in offshore wind industry

The Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore technology development co-operation in the field of floating offshore wind.

FLOWRA and ClassNK will explore the possibilities of collaboration in floating offshore wind development.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organisations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

ClassNK is an independent, non-profit international classification society, ensuring maritime safety and environmental protection through comprehensive inspection and certification services across a global network.

Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors, commented: “ClassNK is a globally respected classification society with a long history and proven achievements. It has consistently contributed to maritime safety, the protection of human life, and the preservation of the marine environment. In recent years, it has taken on a key role in promoting a carbon-neutral society by providing impartial inspection and certification services in the renewable energy sector, including offshore wind.”

Terazaki continued: “Since FLOWRA was founded, we have built a strong working relationship with ClassNK through technical exchanges and expert advice on the development and standardisation of floating offshore wind technologies. Signing this formal agreement strengthens our partnership and supports the advancement of technology and its early integration into society.”

Hayato SUGA, President & CEO of ClassNK, commented: “The development of technologies, standards, and specifications that FLOWRA aims to establish as a common foundation for floating offshore wind power will play a vital role in the large-scale deployment and industrialisation of floating offshore wind power in the future. We fully endorse this objective and have consistently worked with FLOWRA, and, and we are honoured to formally conclude a MoU.”

SUGA added: “ClassNK has been engaged in the field of floating offshore wind power to promote its safe implementation in society, including involvements in Wind Farm Certification, class registration, and Marine Warranty Survey for demonstration projects off the coasts of Fukushima, Goto, and Kitakyushu (cities in Japan) as well as in the formulation of standards in co-operation with the Government of Japan. Leveraging the knowledge and experience we have accumulated through these activities, we will work together with FLOWRA to contribute to technological development, standardisation, and the accelerated social implementation of floating offshore wind power.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!