Sunotec announces partnership structured equity investment from Blackstone

Sunotec, one of Europe’s leading integrators of utility scale solar and battery storage projects, has announced a partnership structured equity investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Blackstone’s investment will support Sunotec’s continued growth across its core European markets – notably Germany, the UK, Scandinavia, and Southeast Europe – while enabling further expansion of its existing services and the development of adjacent capabilities, including grid infrastructure.

The partnership will also aim to scale up Sunotec’s hybrid renewable energy asset platform and reinforce its investments in sustainable infrastructure.

The partnership brings Blackstone’s thematic focus on areas such as digital and renewable energy infrastructure and electricity grid services together with Sunotec’s leading capabilities in the engineering, deployment, maintenance, and operation of utility scale solar and battery storage systems, as well as its expertise in integrating medium and high-voltage grid infrastructure.

Sunotec’s founders and leadership will remain majority shareholders and continue to control the company, its strategy, and operations.

Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC, said: “Blackstone’s investment marks an important milestone in Sunotec’s journey. Over the past 13 years, our team has built one of Europe’s leading large scale solar and storage businesses through execution, speed, and a relentless focus on delivery. With Blackstone as a partner, we will accelerate our expansion across Europe and enter selective new markets. At a time when the world’s energy transition needs faster deployment of renewable energy, battery storage, and the grid infrastructure around it, this partnership gives us even greater capacity to deliver at scale.”

Amer Khatoun, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, added: “Sunotec has built a strong track record delivering and operating utility scale solar and battery storage projects. We are delighted to partner with the company as it continues to scale its integrated platform, expand its operating asset base and deepen its grid infrastructure capabilities.”

J.P. Morgan SE acted as Exclusive Financial Adviser and Sole Placement Agent to Sunotec, with Linklaters and DGKV acting as Legal Advisors.

Nomura Greentech acted as M&A Adviser to Blackstone, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP acting as the firm’s Legal Adviser.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 1H26.

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