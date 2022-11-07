Arenko optimises second co-located battery with Vattenfall

Arenko has signed a second contract with Vattenfall to optimise a new co-located 20 MW/45.5 MWh battery asset in Northumberland, North East England, which is expected to be energised later this year.

The award of this contract follows on from the contract to optimise Vattenfall’s 22 MW/16 MWh battery, co-located at the 228 MW Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in South Wales, announced on 13 May 2022.

This is the second battery asset co-located to a wind farm site in the UK to be optimised by Arenko’s leading optimisation software. A battery asset co-located at a wind farm site can benefit from using the existing wind farm grid export connection. Arenko is the market leader in providing complete end-to-end trade optimisation and automated dispatch software to maximise returns on co-located assets.

The asset will utilise Arenko’s cloud-based software, Nimbus, which forecasts market and asset conditions, performing millions of simulations per day to optimise trading decisions and asset performance across markets, and then securely and autonomously dispatch stored energy from the asset.

Arenko’s technology continues to provide a global platform that delights customers through intelligent control of energy assets and provides the technology for the industry to freely innovate.

Rupert Newland, Founder and CEO of Arenko Group, said: “We see this second contract with Vattenfall as a testament to Arenko’s optimisation services and as reaffirmation of the potential of our technology to add value to customers. We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to optimise the first two-hour duration asset in our growing route-to-market portfolio. We are delighted to be building on our existing relationship with Vattenfall and hope to continue to grow this relationship even further in the future.”

Kyle Philpott, Project Developer at Vattenfall, commented: “We are delighted to working with Arenko again with a contract to optimise Battery@Ray. Local and regional solutions for storing and using electricity are becoming more and more important as we move to net zero and our electricity requirements increase.

“Once energised later this year, Battery@Ray will play an important part in helping us achieve our goal of fossil fuel free living within one generation.”

