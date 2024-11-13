S4 Energy jumps into the German BESS market

Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) has announced that a subsidiary, S4 Energy BV, has signed an agreement with Terra One Climate Solutions GmbH, a prominent German battery developer, to acquire a 310 MW portfolio of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Germany.

S4 Energy will build, own and operate the BESS assets. This acquisition marks S4 Energy's entry into the German market and reinforces CCI’s commitment to advancing its BESS platform’s proven capabilities across key markets in Europe.

The portfolio consists of a combination of shovel-ready and advanced projects, with expected operational dates between 2026 and 2028. The BESS assets are strategically positioned to support Germany’s renewable targets, enhancing network stability and providing the flexibility required for a sustainable power grid.

“This transaction demonstrates our conviction in the sector and belief in the vital role that battery energy storage plays in delivering Germany’s decarbonisation goals,” said Mohit Singh, principal in CCI’s European Principal Investments team.

