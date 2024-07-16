Strata Clean Energy enters BESS agreement

Strata Clean Energy has secured a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS) for its 150 MW/600 MWh Justice Energy Storage project located near Skyline Regional Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Once completed, the Justice Energy Storage project will have the capacity to store enough energy to power approximately 24 000 homes over a four-hour period. The project is set to be completed in April 2026 and will be connected to the APS power grid.

Last year, Strata entered into a similar 20-year tolling agreement for its 255 MW/1 GWh Scatter Wash battery storage complex, which commenced construction earlier this year. These partnerships between APS and Strata underscore the ongoing commitment of both organizations to provide reliable power in a fast-growing service territory with increased energy demand, while integrating more clean electricity into the region.

“We believe APS will continue to be a leader in battery energy storage and that our large pipeline of clean energy projects, world-class execution capabilities, and our experienced Scottsdale-based team uniquely position Strata to help the region achieve its clean-energy goals with projects like Justice,” said Josh Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy.

“Our growing team in Arizona paired with our national development platform and our in-house EPC and O&M capabilities, allow us to develop projects with high execution certainty for clients like APS. We are grateful for APS’ trust in Strata and the well-run process led by their resource team,” commented Tiago Sabino Dias, Chief Development Officer at Strata Clean Energy.

“APS is thoughtfully planning to meet Arizona’s increasing energy needs with a diverse mix of resources that will continue to serve customers with reliable, affordable, and clean power around-the-clock, especially during our summer months,” added Brian Cole, APS Vice President of Resource Management. “Projects like Justice Energy Storage will benefit customers during some of the hottest parts of the day when they need electricity most.”

Under the new tolling agreement, APS will be able to charge and discharge the system for energy as needed. In return, Strata will ensure the system’s capacity, reliability, and efficiency through the term of the agreement.

In June 2023, Arizona Public Service (APS), the state's largest and longest-serving electric company, conducted an All-Source Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure approximately 1 GW of resources, including 700 MW of renewable energy, to address the needs outlined in its Integrated Resource Plan. Justice Energy Storage was among the projects awarded contracts resulting from the RFP.

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated company specializing in solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance (O&M). With over 170 projects in operation, more than 8 GW of solar and 31 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2 GW under management nationwide, Strata leads the clean energy sector. The Company has a strong presence in the Western US, with offices in Denver and Scottsdale.

