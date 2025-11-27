ENGIE enters India’s utility scale energy storage market

ENGIE has won its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project in India, with a capacity of 280 MW/560 MWh. Awarded under Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited’s (GUVNL) national tender for 2 GW/4 GWh, the GUVNL BESS project is scheduled for commissioning in 2027. It will store up to two hours of electricity, absorbing excess generation during low-demand periods and delivering power during peak consumption.

As of 30 June 2025, ENGIE had nearly 2 GW of wind and solar project capacity in operation or under construction in India, supporting the country’s ambition to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. In India, where solar and wind are expanding rapidly, large scale storage systems are critical to delivering clean power on demand and ensuring grid stability. As a strategic growth market for ENGIE, the group aims to increase its installed renewable energy and storage capacity in India to 7 GW by 2030.

This new development also strengthens ENGIE’s global position in battery energy storage.

“This first large scale battery storage project in India marks a decisive step for ENGIE in a fast-growing market for renewables and storage. It illustrates our commitment to accelerating the energy transition wherever we operate, while delivering flexibility, stability, and security to power systems,” said Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Renewable and Flexible Power.

