Eni completes installation of inertial sea wave energy converter off the coast of Pantelleria

Eni has completed the installation of the world’s first inertial sea wave energy converter (ISWEC) device connected to the electricity grid of an island. It is located approximately 800 m off the coast of the island of Pantelleria and can reach 260 kW of peak power generation converted from wave energy. This experimental campaign, conducted under real operating conditions, will lead to useful results for developing the second-generation device currently under study.

ISWEC was developed by Eni in collaboration with the Politecnico di Torino and Wave for Energy s.r.l (a spinoff of the university). It is an innovative technology in the field of offshore renewable energy solutions, converting wave motion into electricity which then supplies energy to offshore infrastructure, small off-grid islands, and coastal communities. ISWEC design can be optimised with reference to the met-ocean conditions of the site where it is installed by means of a genetic algorithm that leverages on the significant computing power of Eni’s Green Data Centre (GDC) based in Ferrera Erbognone.

The machine consists of a steel hull measuring 8 x 15 m which houses the energy conversion system, consisting of two gyroscopic units, each more than 2 m in diameter. The device is held in place in a 35 m deep seabed by a special mooring system that responds to weather and sea conditions, consisting of three mooring lines and a swivel (a rotating joint). The electricity produced is transmitted ashore via an underwater electric cable.

Wave power is one of the main types of renewable energy and is currently untapped. Suffice it to consider that 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water (97% of which is made up of seas and oceans). The power that could be generated from sea waves is estimated at approximately 2 tW globally, for a total of 18 000 tWh/y, almost the same as the entire planet’s demand for electricity.

Energy from sea waves is also more predictable, constant, and of higher energy density than that of the sun and wind, as it is available both during the day and at night. A further advantage of this technology is the considerable reduction of its impact on the landscape, since the device stands only 1 m above sea water. Moreover, ISWEC can be integrated perfectly with other offshore renewable energy production systems, such as wind power generators, both because it enhances the value of connection systems and because it can be integrated with other facilities in the same sea area, thereby maximising the conversion of available energy.

The ISWEC technology is part of Eni’s decarbonisation plan and was mentioned by the EU Commission in its strategy on offshore renewable energy as a key example of sea wave energy conversion. The installation of the ISWEC in Pantelleria is the first step towards the decarbonisation of the island, in line with the energy transition agenda.

