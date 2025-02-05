IWS Seawalker wins 2025 Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year award

The 2025 Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year award went to IWS Seawalker, a 90 m CSOV designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime, during a ceremony at the Annual Offshore Support Journal conference in London.

IWS Seawalker is one of six ‘Skywalker class’ CSOVs in the Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) fleet in Norway. The vessel is based on Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE ship design. The award recognises an owner, designer, and builder of an offshore energy vessel “that has set industry benchmarks through innovative design and efficient operation.”

Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Vice President of Kongsberg Ship Design, commented: “We greatly appreciate the cooperation with IWS. That we have received this award together is amazing. This series of vessels is significant in the offshore wind space.”

The Skywalker class was designed specifically for offshore wind operations, focusing on reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability. The UT 5519 DE has a double-ended hull form and propulsion set up which minimises emissions and maximises manoeuvrability and efficiency.

Kongsberg Maritime had an extensive scope of supply for all six Skywalker class ships. The company provided design and system integration, with main propulsion coming from four US 255 L PM azimuth thrusters, with permanent magnet motors. This offers fully symmetrical propulsion and manoeuvring system, matching the symmetrical hull design, fore, and aft.

The double ended configuration is perfect for dynamic positioning (DP) and the walk-to-work application. Kongsberg Maritime’s DP system allows the operator to use a fully automated mode when travelling between turbines on a pre-defined transit plan for maximum efficiency.

The Skywalker class vessels have IMO Tier 3 engines and a 2.2 MWh battery back.

