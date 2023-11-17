Masdar, and its partners Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), EDF Renewables, and JinkoPower, together with procurer Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), have inaugurated a 2 GW single-site solar power plant ahead of the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference, COP28.

The 2GW Al Dhafra Solar PV project was inaugurated by Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and in the presence of HH Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28, this pioneering project reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to raising its share of clean energy, reducing its carbon emissions and supporting the global efforts on climate action,” said al Nayyan. “We are witnessing, day after day, project after project, that the UAE is at the global forefront of developing and adopting innovative clean energy solutions. We are achieving energy security, while also contributing to building a bright future for future generations to come.”

Located 35 km from Abu Dhabi city, the solar plant was built in a single phase and generates enough electricity to power almost 200 000 homes, displacing 2.4 million t of carbon emissions every year. Al Dhafra Solar PV spans more than 20 km2 of desert and created 4500 jobs during the peak of the construction phase. It uses almost 4 million solar panels which deploy innovative bi-facial technology, ensuring sunlight is captured on both sides of the panels to maximise yield.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President Renewable Energies and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables, said: “We are very honored that this unique large-scale solar power plant is inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This key milestone would not have been possible without the full support provided by the UAE government and authorities, the Department of Energy, and in particular our client EWEC, and without the outstanding commitment shown by the project team, partners, and contractors. At the forefront of the COP28, EDF is proud to support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EDF is convinced that to build a carbon neutral future while preserving economic development and social prosperity the world needs to, progressively but faster, develop towards a mix of low CO2 emissions solutions. This mix of solutions should include renewable energies of course but also energy efficiency, nuclear energy, carbon capture and storage as well as clean H2. This way we will combine the need of energy producers and energy consumers, of richer and poorer countries, of economy and ecology.”

TAQA owns 40% of the project, Masdar owns 20% while the remaining partners, EDF Renewables and Jinko Power, own a 20% stake each. The plant will supply power to the procurer EWEC – following the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in 2020 - and will raise Abu Dhabi’s solar power production capacity to 3.2GW.

