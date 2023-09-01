BLUETTI to Unveil EP800: A Powerful and Affordable Modular Solar Battery System

BLUETTI, a leading energy storage company, will introduce another Powerwall-like home backup system – the BLUETTI EP800 – in September. Following the success of the EP900 model, the EP800 offers homeowners a cost-effective, off-grid option for storing clean energy and preparing for power outages.

What is the BLUETTI EP800?

It works with B500 batteries to form a modular home energy storage system with a 7600 W output, a 9000 W solar input, and a scalable capacity of 9920 Wh to 19 840 Wh. Its flexibility allows users to tailor the system to their specific energy needs.

Unlike its predecessor the EP900, the EP800 is purely an off-grid system with a quick and easy installation process, saving homeowners additional costs and months of paperwork and inspections. Households with or without solar systems can easily integrate the EP800 system into their circuits for emergency preparedness and energy saving.

Key Features of the BLUETTI EP800 System

Flexible capacity: The EP800's modular design allows users to choose from 2 – 4 B500 battery packs for a maximum of 19 840 Wh, which a study found would provide at least two days of power during a prolonged blackout, or six days with a solar system attached.

Powerful performance: Offering 7600 W power, the EP800 can run both 120 V and 240 V appliances efficiently. Its dual MPPT charge controllers optimise solar input at a maximum rate of 9000 W, making it ideal for homes in remote areas or with expensive electricity rates.

Responsive uninterrupted power: The EP800 switches from mains power to battery power in less than 20 msecs. during a power outage, providing stable and continuous power for all essential devices.

Easy and quick installation: The EP800 can be easily set up in a few hours by handy users or BLUETTI’s optional installation team. Its NEMA 4X rating for water, corrosion protection, and quiet operation under 50 dB allows for both indoor and outdoor installation.

Durable design and warranty: Encased in a corrosion-resistant aluminium alloy, the EP800 system utilises the safest and most long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries available and is backed with a 10-year warranty for worry-free use.

Intelligent system: Advanced thermal management technology adapts the EP800 to varying weather conditions, even in temperatures below -20°C. The BLUETTI app also provides convenient remote monitoring and control via WiFi or Bluetooth.

While some homeowners are still waiting in line for the pricey home backup solutions, others are looking at affordable backup systems, such the BLUETTI EP800, that are within easy reach and protect them from outages and high energy bills.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days! BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households with monthly bills over US$100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price. Give it a try as the trial is totally money and worry free. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation.

