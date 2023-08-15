BLUETTI to display innovative energy storage solution to RE+ 2023 for easy solar transition

BLUETTI, a provider of energy storage products, has announced its participation in RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International), North America's largest clean energy event. From 11 – 14 September 2023, BLUETTI will display its latest energy storage solutions, contributing to a sustainable energy future.

BLUETTI’s energy solutions at RE+ 2023

Under the theme ‘Renewing what's possible’, RE+ 2023 brings together top companies and experts in the clean energy sector to present cutting-edge solutions. BLUETTI will take centre stage, showcasing its upcoming EP800 system ahead of its official release on 15 September 2023.





The EP800 is an off-grid home energy storage system with a power output of 7600 W at 120 V or 240 V. It meets the energy needs of large household appliances and power tools, such as clothes dryers, electric stoves, and pool pumps. Its modular design allows users to choose from two to four B500 battery packs for a maximum of 19 840 Wh, which can power an entire home for several days during an extended power outage.

One feature of note is its compatibility with existing and newly-installed solar systems using DC coupling. This allows it to store excess solar power at a maximum rate of 9000 W for later use, ensuring a continuous power supply even at night and during blackouts. Additionally, the EP800's installation is hassle-free as it does not require any electrical permits. Within hours, it can be up and running under the roof or in the garage, providing sufficient emergency power backup to live off the grid. Its NEMA4X rating enables indoor and outdoor installation, protecting against dust, splash, and corrosion. The EP800's long-lasting LiFePO4 battery and a 10-year warranty ensure worry-free usage for years to come.

BLUETTI's new arrival is further proof of the company's R&D capabilities and focus on user needs. Before the EP800, BLUETTI launched the EP900, a 9000 W on/off-grid system that has been successful in the market. Using the same B500 batteries, the EP900 also offers a flexible capacity from 9920 – 19 840 Wh. Both the EP900 and EP800 share features such as a long-life LiFePO4 battery, a 10-year warranty, BLUETTI APP connectivity, and peak-load-shifting function. Users can store low-cost grid power during off-peak hours and discharge it during peak hours, optimizing energy consumption and saving on energy bills. Those with rooftop solar can benefit even more from this grid-tied battery system. The EP900 comes with triple MPPT charge controllers that maximise solar input at 9000 W, making it easier for users to achieve solar energy independence and earn additional credits by selling excess solar power back to the grid.

In addition to powering homes, BLUETTI recognises the diverse energy needs of customers outside the house and has developed a range of portable energy storage products. Among the most popular products are the camping companions EB3A, EB55, EB70S, and the mid-size RV travel AC200P.

At RE+ 2023, BLUETTI will spotlight its two new offerings: the water-resistant AC60 and the AC180. The AC60 has a capacity of 403 Wh in a compact package weighing only 9.1 kg. It is also expandable with up to two B80 battery packs, bringing its peak capacity to 2015 Wh. Featuring industry-leading power-lifting technology, the AC60 can handle resistive loads up to 1200 W, including electric blankets, kettles, hairdryers, and other heating devices. With an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, the AC60 can power more scenarios such as boating, beach parties, sailing, and more. Charging the AC60 is easy and flexible, either via wall outlets, solar panels, or car ports. It takes just 1 hr to fully charge the AC60 with 600 W fast AC charging.

The AC180 delivers a powerful 1800 W of continuous power and can handle heating devices up to 2700 W in power lifting mode, making it suitable for all off-grid essentials from BBQ grills to refrigerators, and heaters. Its 1152 Wh power storage provides ample juice for devices without compromising mobility. With built-in handles, it can be carried anywhere. A variety of outputs, including AC outlet, USB-A, USB-C, 12V DC outlet, and wireless charging pad, are designed for versatile charging for off-grid living or emergency backup. It also supports a 45-minute charge from 0% to 80% with 1150 W turbocharging.

Both generators have garnered rave reviews since their debut, and their offline versions will be available September 2023.

Event details

Date: 11 – 14 September 2023.

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (PDT).

Booth: 20074, Hall C, Level 1.

Location: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

At RE+ 2023, BLUETTI has prepared a series of expert presentations and product demonstration sessions, allowing the audience to get an up-close look at its state-of-the-art energy storage products and engage in in-depth conversations with BLUETTI's technical experts. The company also plans to host various interactive activities to enrich the overall experience for visitors.

BLUETTI's participation in RE+ 2023 is a testament to its commitment to making clean energy accessible to every household for a sustainable future. Through its latest offerings, BLUETTI is introducing eco-friendly energy solutions for an easy transition to solar power and energy independence. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the BLUETTI booth at RE+ 2023 and experience the future of clean energy.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.