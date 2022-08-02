First firm offshore wind power order for Siemens Gamesa in Japan

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been awarded the firm order for the 112 MW Ishikari offshore wind power project from Green Power Investment. This instrumental project is the first firm offshore order in Japan for the world’s leading manufacturer of offshore wind turbines.

The order includes 14 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW and featuring a 167 m rotor. Additionally, the order includes a 15-year full-scope service agreement. The installation of the Ishikari offshore wind power project is planned to begin in July 2023.

“Green Power Investment’s confidence in Siemens Gamesa is invigorating, and we’re eager to deliver the Ishikari project. We’ll build on our established onshore business in Japan, with close to 1 GW already installed or under service. These offshore wind turbines and service agreement are an excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable energy into the country’s energy mix. Furthermore, it is a testament to our proven technology that our SG 8.0-167 DD machine is the first dedicated offshore wind turbine to receive ClassNK certification,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The SG 8.0-167 DD is built specifically for offshore use. It is tailored to meet local codes and standards regarding typhoons, seismic activities, 50 Hertz operation, as well as operation in high and low ambient temperatures. The 167-m diameter rotor has a swept area of 21 900 m2, and utilises B81 blades, each measuring 81.4 m.

ClassNK certification of the wind turbine confirms that the SG 8.0-167 DD meets the stringent, technical standards required for the Ishikari project. Furthermore, the Ishikari project itself is the second commercial scale project to receive ClassNK certification. This is mandatory for the Japanese government to approve construction. The project will be located approximately 5 km from shore of the Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, Japan.

“With more than 20 years of local experience, Siemens Gamesa is committed to the Japanse wind power market, and confident we can contribute to the local offshore wind industry. Together with Green Power Investment, we see abundant opportunities for supply chain and local employment, and we look forward to working with them on the Ishikari offshore wind power project,” says Russell Cato, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Japan.

Siemens Gamesa has been operating in Japan since 1999. The company’s onshore wind track record includes close to 600 MW of installed capacity and 340 MW under maintenance and operation. Japan now becomes the second country with firm offshore orders for Siemens Gamesa in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has received more than 3 GW of firm orders in Taiwan, including the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power plant in 2019.

