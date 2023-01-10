Nordex Group obtains order for more than 200 MW in Canada

At the end of 2022, the Nordex Group received an order for more than 200 MW in Canada. The Nordex Group will supply 36 N155/5.X turbines for a wind farm, which is expected to reach full commercial operation in 2024.

The wind farm is being built in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. In the winter months, temperatures there can go down to -30°C. The turbines will therefore be supplied in the cold climate version, meaning they can be operated at such low temperatures.

The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.