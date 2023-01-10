RWE puts Evendorf wind farm into operation

Construction began in Spring 2022, and now the Evendorf wind farm is generating green electricity. The three wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.9 MW, are located approximately 50 km south of Hamburg, Germany. Together they produce enough energy to power 7500 households each year. Evendorf is already the 32nd wind farm that RWE has connected to the grid in Lower Saxony, Germany.

In every construction project, the safety of all those involved is RWE’s number one priority. And in Evendorf, the constructors erected the three turbines with a total height of 200 m quickly and safely. To enable the delivery of the main components such as the steel tower, rotor blade, or nacelle, the construction workers temporarily created their own access road to the wind farm. The large crane could also be transported to the construction site via this road – without affecting the traffic in the centre of the village. The bypass has already been completely removed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.