Siemens Gamesa to supply typhoon-proof turbines for Japanese wind farms

Siemens Gamesa will supply 79 of its typhoon-class onshore wind turbines for one of Japan’s largest wind farm clusters. The 339.7 MW1 Dohoku wind farm cluster consists of four projects to be developed by Eurus Energy, an independent renewable energy developer.

The company will also provide technical field assistance for construction and commissioning of the four wind projects, with expected full commissioning in 2H2023. Given that Japan faces very high wind speeds, including typhoons, Siemens Gamesa specifically designed the typhoon-proof onshore turbines based on proven technologies to accommodate the local wind site conditions.

Operating in Japan for more than 20 years with track record of excellence, Siemens Gamesa has developed a full-fledged local set up to build and operate wind farms, which includes 520 MW installed capacity and 353 MW under maintenance and operation.

Siemens Gamesa has been expanding in Asia Pacific since the 1980s and has installed more than 9.41 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power plant in 2019 (128 MW) and was selected as the?preferred supplier for an additional 3 GW of projects.

