Vestas secures order for DTEK Tiligul wind farm in Ukraine

Vestas has secured an order for the second phase of the DTEK Tiligul project, a wind farm which totals 500 MW in capacity, from DTEK Renewables. This order – which covers the remaining 372 MW of the project, being developed as the second phase of the complex – adds to the 126 MW order which Vestas received in March 2021 for the first phase.

In total, the 500 MW DTEK Tiligul project is one of the largest orders received by Vestas in Eastern Europe, and comprises the first EnVentus project in Ukraine. Vestas will also provide service for both phases of the DTEK Tiligul project through a long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

For the second phase of the project, Vestas will be supplying 62 V162-6.0 MW turbines with a hub height of 125 m.

“DTEK will continue to invest in clean and affordable energy to develop the renewable energy industry in Ukraine. Transformation of the Ukrainian energy sector, development of green energy and installation of new RES capacities is one of the most effective tools for achieving climate neutrality and our ability to gradually reduce emissions, in order to meet the European and Green Deal requirements,” said Maris Kunickis, Chief Executive Officer of DTEK Renewables. “As part of New Strategy 2030, DTEK has committed to transform the company into a greener, more efficient and technological business. Construction of the new Tiligulska wind farm will become a significant DTEK Group contribution to decarbonisation of the Ukrainian economy and Europe as well.”

Full park commissioning is planned for the end of 3Q2022.

