GE Renewable Energy to expand wind energy pipeline in Vietnam

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Vietnam Join-Stock Construction Electricity Corporation (VNECO) to supply a total of eight of GE’s 3.8-137 MW wind turbines to support construction of the Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) wind farm in Binh Thuan province, in the South-Central Coastal region of Vietnam. The contract also provides a 10-year full-service O&M agreement for operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

The wind farm will be powered by eight of GE’s 3.8 MW platform with a 137 m rotor wind turbine, with a customised hub height of 131.4 m towers that are ideally suited to take advantage of the wind conditions in Binh Thuan province.

GE Renewable Energy is a long-term partner in supporting Vietnam’s energy transition by bringing its innovative technology to support the country in its efforts to power households with sustainable energy. Vietnam has seen an increase in demand for energy and this wind project further expands the company’s contribution in providing technological support for a variety of power generation projects throughout the country. GE Vietnam has more than 1600 employees, and is one of the only wind OEMs with a manufacturing footprint in the country.

