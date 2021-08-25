Iberdrola and Vestas have signed a contract to supply 50 units of the offshore wind turbine V174-9.5 MW for the Baltic Eagle project situated in German waters 40 km west of Bornholm, Denmark, in the Baltic Sea.



Image courtesy of Vestas.

In 2024, all 50 turbines will be pre-assembled and installed out of Port of Roenne A/S, and the port has again been able to utilise the unique geographical location of Bornholm.

With a capacity of 47 625 MW and spanning a 40 km2 area, Baltic Eagle is Iberdrola’s second major German offshore initiative following the successful completion in 2017 of 350-MW Wikinger offshore wind farm.

Baltic Eagle will connect to the Lubmin substation through two newly established HV cables. Wikinger offshore wind farm and Baltic Eagle together will be one of the largest offshore wind complexes in the Baltic Sea, with over 826 MW joint installed capacity and a total investment of roughly €2.5 billion.

The cluster will produce enough energy to meet 45% of the total electricity consumption of the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Germany, while preventing the release of nearly 1.65 million tpy of CO 2 each year, thus contributing to fulfilling Germany’s emission reduction targets. The Baltic Eagle wind farm alone will prevent the release of around 1 million t of CO 2 .

CEO at Port of Roenne A/S, Thomas Bendtsen, is very excited about the contract and sees the agreement emphasise the Port of Roenne’s competitiveness in the Baltic Sea as an attractive installation port for offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

“It is very positive that Iberdrola and Vestas have selected the Port of Roenne as the installation port for the Baltic Eagle-project. This underlines our services are competitive. At the same time, we are continuously implementing initiatives to improve the services offered to our customers in the market,” says Thomas Bendtsen.

